18 Sports pays tribute to Howard Finkel

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A wrestling entertainment icon has passed away.

Howard Finkel, the longtime ring announcer for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), passed away at age 69 after battling health issues in recent years. Finkel’s voice was heard by millions, including fans right here in the Twin Tiers. Largely credited for coining the term, Wrestlemania, Finkel’s legacy will resonate for a lifetime.

18 Sports pays tribute to the legendary ring announcer as we reflect on his career and love for the art of professional wrestling and sports entertainment.