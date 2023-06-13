ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

18 Sports brings you the best of the best from the field and the cage, with the top plays from the past week. This week’s top plays include a major knockout win for Dillon Yarka at Gladius Fights 43 and 4 great plays in the NYCBL. Hornell Steamer Logan Hoyt pulls off a phenomenal double play, Horseheads grad Riley Loomis hits the first Hitmen home run, Sean Serrano blasts the first Hitmen grand slam, and Will Roda snags a diving catch!

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.