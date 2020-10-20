18 Sports Plays of The Week – 10/20

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the best plays of the week.

On this installment of the 18 Sports Plays of The Week, we venture back to the Northern Tier League (NTL) and some of the best spots of the season thus far. 18 Sports Chuck Brame breaks down the best plays from the week that was. You can watch the top plays each week on 18 Sports.

  1. Troy’s Caleb Binford with a punt return for a touchdown
  2. Ryhan West has a special touchdown run for Towanda
  3. Canton’s Cooper Kitcher with a perfect pass
  4. Athens Aser Ellis with save after save

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now