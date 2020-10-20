18 Sports Plays of The Week – 10/20

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the best plays of the week.
On this installment of the 18 Sports Plays of The Week, we venture back to the Northern Tier League (NTL) and some of the best spots of the season thus far. 18 Sports Chuck Brame breaks down the best plays from the week that was. You can watch the top plays each week on 18 Sports.
- Troy’s Caleb Binford with a punt return for a touchdown
- Ryhan West has a special touchdown run for Towanda
- Canton’s Cooper Kitcher with a perfect pass
- Athens Aser Ellis with save after save