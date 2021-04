ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s now time for the 18 Sports Plays of The Week.

18 Sports reporter Chuck Brame takes you on a ride with the best plays from the week that was. From the Elmira Enforcers punching their ticket to the Ignite Cup, to Horseheads Ryan Scott dominating on the football field, this week was one to remember.

Check out the best of the best in the following video and if you’d like to submit a top play, email us at sports@wetmtv.com