ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

This week 18 Sports brings the best plays from the rugby pitch and the baseball diamond. This week’s top plays include big plays from Corning Lions Seniors Scott Palmer and Taigan McCarey from the inaugural Crystal City 7s rugby tournament. On the diamond, a pair of Bath natives made big plays. A.J Brotz laid out for a big defensive play for the Horseheads Hitmen and Griffin Yastremski blasted a 2-run home run for the Elmira Pioneers.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.