18 Sports remembers Craig Lattin

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WETM-TV pays tribute to a beloved coach and friend.

Craig Lattin, a longtime educator in the Watkins Glen school district, passed away on Christmas Eve at age 63. For decades, Lattin helped coach athletics and teach physical education to thousands in the Twin Tiers. On top of his several years in coaching and teaching, Lattin was the proud owner of the sports collectible store, Above The Rim Sports Cards in Elmira Heights.

18 Sports Director Andy Malnoske was an avid customer of the store and eventually volunteered. Lattin provided many memorable moments and experiences for customers and kids looking to collect their heroes in sports. Watch this special commentary on the life and times of Craig Lattin. A man and friend we’ll never forget.

Lattin’s life will be honored this Saturday at McInerny Funeral Home located at 502 West Water Street in Elmira. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 pm. For a complete obituary on Craig’s life, please read at the following link: https://mcinernyfh.com/tribute/details/3264/Craig-Lattin/obituary.html#content-start