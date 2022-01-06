18 Sports remembers Craig Lattin

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WETM-TV pays tribute to a beloved coach and friend.

Craig Lattin, a longtime educator in the Watkins Glen school district, passed away on Christmas Eve at age 63. For decades, Lattin helped coach athletics and teach physical education to thousands in the Twin Tiers. On top of his several years in coaching and teaching, Lattin was the proud owner of the sports collectible store, Above The Rim Sports Cards in Elmira Heights.

18 Sports Director Andy Malnoske was an avid customer of the store and eventually volunteered. Lattin provided many memorable moments and experiences for customers and kids looking to collect their heroes in sports. Watch this special commentary on the life and times of Craig Lattin. A man and friend we’ll never forget.

Lattin’s life will be honored this Saturday at McInerny Funeral Home located at 502 West Water Street in Elmira. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 pm. For a complete obituary on Craig’s life, please read at the following link: https://mcinernyfh.com/tribute/details/3264/Craig-Lattin/obituary.html#content-start

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

 

Trending Now