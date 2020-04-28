18 Sports remembers Dan Manganaro

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Nearly two weeks ago, the Twin Tiers community lost a special person.

Horseheads Dan Manganaro, a standout wrestler for The Blue Raiders in high school and then at Ursinus College in Pennsylvania, was in a tragic canoe accident on Seneca Lake. After days of searching by local authorities, Manganaro has been presumed deceased after drowning in an effort to save friend, Keith Seymour.

Seymour, 27, was found close to midnight after the canoe flipped into the water by an Onondaga Sheriff’s helicopter on Sunday, April 19 . He was rescued and was medivac to Strong Memorial Hospital for hypothermia. Officials stated that the water temperature was 40 degrees.

Manganaro, 27, was a well-respected student-athlete with his entire life ahead of him. In 2011, Manganaro won the Section IV Wrestling Championship and earned Most Outstanding Wrestler honors. Also a STAC overall champion, Manganaro went on to excel at Ursinus College where he qualified for NCAA Division III tournament.

Recently, Manganaro graduated from medical school and was pursuing a career as a surgeon at a Philadelphia area hospital.

18 Sports remembers Manganaro and also has words from his former Horseheads coach, Shane Lese, on the legacy he leaves behind in the Twin Tiers.