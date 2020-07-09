18 Sports Remembers Devon Shaw

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Seven years ago today, we lost a local hero.

Devon Shaw, a soccer player at Watkins Glen High School, passed away in 2013 after a lengthy battle with bone cancer. 18 Sports pays tribute to Shaw, who not only inspired his school, but the entire community.

Each year, the Defense 4 Devon golf tournament is held in honor of Devon’s memory. This year’s event has been canceled due the virus, but it will return next year. Full details of the event and more information on Devon’s ever-lasting legacy can be found on the tournament website https://defensefordevon.vpweb.com/golf-tournament

WETM Sports Director, Andy Malnoske, shares his memories of Shaw and his inspiring story of never quitting against the battle against cancer. Although Shaw died seven years ago at just 18, his legacy and memory will continue to live on.