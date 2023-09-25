ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local sports pillar in the community has passed away.

Ed Reese, known best as the creator of the Jeff Reese Memorial Wrestling and Golf Tournaments, sadly died Saturday at age 75. Reese was the father of perhaps the greatest Elmira wrestler of all-time, Jeff Reese, who passed away in 1997 while trying to lose weight at The University of Michigan.

Jeff won a then state record 202 career matches capping it all off with a New York State Championship at Elmira Southside in 1995.

Ed spearheaded efforts to strengthen the regulation of weight management in the sport of wrestling following Jeff’s untimely death. Efforts that went on to be successful on every level in safely managing and certifying wrestlers to compete safely on the mat.

For over two decades, Ed and the Reese family battled to keep Jeff’s memory alive. The Jeff Reese Memorial Golf Tournament celebrated 25 years last summer at Tomasso’s in Waverly and is still going strong today.

Above all, Ed Reese simply loved his family and the community. A strong sense of pride beamed through Ed’s heart for the Twin Tiers and for wrestling. Ed loved all people and they loved him. A love that was shared by Ed’s dedication, commitment and passion for the entire area.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate Ed’s life this Wednesday at Roberts Funeral Home located on 279 Main Street in Wellsburg. Visitation will be held from 3-4 pm followed by the memorial service at 4 pm. A full obituary on Ed’s remarkable life can be read at the link below courtesy of Roberts Funeral Home.

The memorial will take place on the same day as Jeff’s birthday.

18 Sports extends their condolences to the Reese family. It was an honor to have known such a special person who cared about all people.