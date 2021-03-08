ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports takes a special opportunity to remember a great local personality.

Horseheads Jon Strohl passed away after years of declining health last Wednesday. He was 72. Strohl, a well-known advocate and worker in the mental health industry for nearly 40 years, Jon was also an accomplished powerlifter. Before he went to college at Hartwick College and Alfred University, Strohl was asked to train for the Olympics in powerlifting, but opted to further his education and embarked on his career.

On top of his strong stature, Strohl was a very skilled pool player who could run any table he saw in the game.

Strohl was also a dedicated family man who helped his family at every turn and showed what hard work can obtain. A full obituary on his life can be found at Sullivan’s Funeral Home in Horseheads here: https://www.sullivansfuneralhome.com/memorials/jonathan-strohl/4551595/obituary.php

18 Sports remembers Jon Strohl, who also was considered a second father to sports director, Andy Malnoske, who grew up to be best friends with Josh Strohl, John’s son. Take a look at the everlasting legacy and mark Strohl left on the area and for anyone who had the opportunity to be a part of his inspiring life.