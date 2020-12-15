18 Sports remembers Mark Stephens – a local wrestling legend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports takes a special look back on a local legend.

On this day in 2013, local wrestling great, Mark Stephens, died from a sudden aneurism. He was just 65. For decades, Stephens coached, officiated, and mentored hundreds of wrestlers in the Twin Tiers. His legacy is unmatched and may never be duplicated again.

Stephens, a National Wrestling Hall of Famer for his years of service to the sport, helped bring the sport to a level its never been before. He coached the likes of the late-great, Jeff Reese, a New York State Champion in 1995 at Elmira Southside. The same school that Stephens became the first overall state champ in school history, back in 1966.

18 Sports takes this special opportunity to honor and remember a local legend. An icon who will never be forgotten in local sports and beyond.

