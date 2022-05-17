ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports remembers a local hero.

Early Tuesday morning, local sports supporter and Horseheads community member Tim Brautigan passed away at age 61. Brautigan battled valiantly and with great courage for six years against cancer. For years, Tim owned Allstate Brautigan Insurance at The Arnot Mall in Big Flats.

The family business supported and sponsored several notable causes and local sports teams that Tim cared for and loved. That list included the annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards event put on by WETM-TV.

The Twin Tiers loses not just a great example of what is to fight in the face of adversity, it loses a man who genuinely loved the area and its people in it. Tim showed us how to live and how to endure. 18 Sports will provide any further information about celebrating Tim’s life as it becomes available.

Until then, take a special look at our commentary on the life and legacy of Tim Brautigan. A man who we’ll never forget.