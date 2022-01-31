18 Sports remembers Tom Jansen

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 04 2022 08:00 am

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports bids a final farewell to a Horseheads coaching legend.

Tom Jansen, a mainstay at Horseheads High School for 31 years as a teacher and running coach, died on Sunday after lengthy health battle for over a decade. A mentor and friend to many in the Twin Tiers, Jansen lived an extraordinary life in his 62 years.

Friends and family are welcome to honor Tom’s life this Wednesday for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick’s Church in Elmira. The ceremony will begin at 11 am with New York State social distancing guidelines in place. For a complete obituary and to learn more about Jansen’s life, read here courtesy of Sullivan’s Funeral Home: https://www.sullivansfuneralhome.com/memorials/Jansen-Thomas/4844631/index.php?fbclid=IwAR06rDWRfuza3REMlv1KldgDruvZyidOUk7i0S8voGYl475aTQfWBDOpoUM

18 Sports extends its heartfelt thoughts and condolences to the Jansen family and all who are impacted by this great loss.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

 

Trending Now