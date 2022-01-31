18 Sports remembers Tom Jansen

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports bids a final farewell to a Horseheads coaching legend.

Tom Jansen, a mainstay at Horseheads High School for 31 years as a teacher and running coach, died on Sunday after lengthy health battle for over a decade. A mentor and friend to many in the Twin Tiers, Jansen lived an extraordinary life in his 62 years.

Friends and family are welcome to honor Tom’s life this Wednesday for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick’s Church in Elmira. The ceremony will begin at 11 am with New York State social distancing guidelines in place. For a complete obituary and to learn more about Jansen’s life, read here courtesy of Sullivan’s Funeral Home: https://www.sullivansfuneralhome.com/memorials/Jansen-Thomas/4844631/index.php?fbclid=IwAR06rDWRfuza3REMlv1KldgDruvZyidOUk7i0S8voGYl475aTQfWBDOpoUM

18 Sports extends its heartfelt thoughts and condolences to the Jansen family and all who are impacted by this great loss.