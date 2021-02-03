18 Sports salutes Ben Cardamone

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He’s one of the greatest local track coaches of all-time.

At the end of the school year longtime Elmira track & field coach, Ben Cardamone, will retire. A local fixture also on the state and regional level, Cardamone took the Elmira program to an elite level that may never be seen again in the Twin Tiers.

After decades in the sport, Cardamone helped countless student-athletes, molded several college standouts, and earned a number of overall championships. In a tribute to coach, 18 Sports takes this opportunity to wish him well in this special commentary.