18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Eammon Kunkle

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is Eammon Kunkle.

Kunkle came back from ligament transplant surgery on his right knee that cut short his junior season. Kunkle kept pushing forward and eventually was named Section IV, Division VII, First Team All-Star on the offensive and defensive line.



During different times last season, Kunkle did whatever the Spartans needed, playing seven different positions; guard, center, end, and fullback on offense. Along with nose guard, end, and linebacker on defense.

WETM Sports will be recognizing local High School and Collegiate Athletes who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to participate and compete this year. Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm we will honor a local senior student-athlete.

