ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another 18 Sports Senior Send-Off.

On this edition, we feature Edison standout, KK Bush, brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision. KK excelled for the Spartans in softball and basketball and will take her talents to D’Youville College next season in softball.

Bush also helped Edison earn the 2019 New York State title in softball. If you have a standout senior sports athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.