18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Morgan Millard

Posted:

(WETM-TV)- Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is Morgan Millard.

Millard was a dominant force on the Track and Field team for Troy.

WETM Sports will be recognizing local High School and Collegiate Athletes who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to participate and compete this year. Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm Monday thru Friday we will honor a local senior student-athlete.

You can submit potential submissions for 18 Sports Senior Send-Off to sports@wetmtv.com.

