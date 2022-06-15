ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s that special time of the year once again.

18 Sports is proud to bring back our annual Senior Send-Off segment honoring local student-athletes in their respective sports. Since 2020, Senior Send-Off has provided an opportunity for our viewers to submit and showcase their pride for local athletes.

Already, 18 Sports has received submissions for this year’s send-off and all you have to do is email us for your favorite student-athletes to be recognized. Simply email sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll use on-air and see it online at mytwintiers.com by clicking on sports.

When submitting, please provide the student’s name, sport or sports, and future career plans. Submissions can be graduating seniors in both high school and college.

18 Sports will show every submission until the very last one is completed. Congratulations to the classes of 2022, we are proud to highlight your hard work and commitment to excellence in the classroom and in sports.