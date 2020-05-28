18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Simon Segaard

(WETM-TV)- Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is Simon Segaard.

Segaard was a stand out soccer player who displayed his outstanding talents on and off the field. Congratulations to all of your success and your senior year!

WETM Sports will be recognizing local High School and Collegiate Athletes who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to participate and compete this year. Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm Monday thru Friday we will honor a local senior student-athlete.

You can submit potential submissions for 18 Sports Senior Send-Off to sports@wetmtv.com.