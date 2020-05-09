18 Sports Senior Send-Off – Williamson athletics

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is two from Williamson High School.

Chase Hallett and Cheyanne Lowe (pictured) have made an indelible mark on Williamson’s track & field program. The seniors are the focus of Friday night’s Senior Send-Off. 18 Sports will continue to honor and recognize local senior student-athletes in an effort to celebrate local sports excellence.

Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm Monday thru Friday we will honor a local senior student-athlete. Email us your submissions at sports@wetmtv.com.

