18 Sports stands by you – reflecting on five years of inspiration

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Amid the challenges we’re all facing, 18 Sports is here for you.

As sporting events continue to be postponed and canceled throughout the national and local landscape, we will continue to give you a special look at local sports on a nightly basis. We’re proud to represent the Twin Tiers and the wonderful community that we live in.

Sports Director, Andy Malnoske, takes a look back on the best sports moments and stories from the past five years, the duration that he’s been at WETM-TV. In the end, sports stories unite us. They inspire us. Motivate us to be more. We will continue to showcase them because we are one.