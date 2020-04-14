18 Sports stands by you – reflecting on five years of inspiration

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Amid the challenges we’re all facing, 18 Sports is here for you.

As sporting events continue to be postponed and canceled throughout the national and local landscape, we will continue to give you a special look at local sports on a nightly basis. We’re proud to represent the Twin Tiers and the wonderful community that we live in.

Sports Director, Andy Malnoske, takes a look back on the best sports moments and stories from the past five years, the duration that he’s been at WETM-TV. In the end, sports stories unite us. They inspire us. Motivate us to be more. We will continue to showcase them because we are one.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now