ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports is proud to help with a very special cause.

The sports team joins forces with the American Cancer Society of the Southern Tier to help in the fight against breast cancer. Starting Tuesday, 18 Sports will reveal more of its plan to help raise money in the battle against the cancer that affects women and men.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we will aim to raise as much funds to help eliminate the disease in the future. The Real Men Wear Pink campaign is an initiative to show the support for men and women in their battle against breast cancer.

The sickness impacts more than just one person, it has a forever impact on families, friends, colleagues and communities. As we team up with the American Cancer Society, join us in the fight and help now through your generous donation.

Full donation information and how you can help here at this link:

https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?fr_id=102778&pg=personal&px=57998394