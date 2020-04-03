18 Sports Thank You – Horseheads Little League

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Amid the challenging times, 18 Sports is starting a new segment.

In an effort to celebrate the rich local sports tradition in the region, we’re writing thank you sports letters to leagues, athletes, and communities saluting them for all that they do. Earlier this week, Horseheads Little League was vandalized-doors broken, property damaged.

A league that’s entirely based on volunteer work, the vandalism has deeply hurt the community. 18 Sports want to look at all of the good this league provides year after year, decade after decade. We thank you for all that you do, Horseheads Little League, you have helped so many simply dream and believe.

Watch our first ever 18 Sports Thank You to Horseheads Little League.