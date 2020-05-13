18 Sports wins second straight Edward R. Murrow Award

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports is proud to share a special honor with the Twin Tiers.

For the second consecutive year, 18 Sports has earned the prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting and journalism excellence. The honor was for the special feature story on blind Corning wrestler, Jake Cole, and his ability to overcome and endure throughout his life.

With the win, the story now enters the national competition with the overall winner announced in June. In all, a total of 14 regions were honored, making Jake’s story one of the best in the country for this year.

This victory follows last year’s first-ever win for WETM-TV and in Elmira television history, which spans nearly 70 years of broadcasting. You can watch Jake’s story from last May in the link below. Thank you to Cole family and to the Twin Tiers for their tremendous support, we share this with all of you.

Watch full story: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/local-sports/vision-quest-blind-corning-wrestler-jake-coles-journey/