WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WETM) - Opening day of the Federal Prospects Hockey League took an unexpected turn.

The Elmira Enforcers were scheduled to play at the Watertown Wolves at 1 pm for a matinee clash, but the puck never even dropped. In a statement provided to 18 Sports by the Enforcers, the game was canceled due to an off ice altercation prior to the game. The league is investigating the incident and is currently in talks on when the next scheduled place will take place.