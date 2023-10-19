ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One iconic NBA basketball game in Horseheads is celebrated in a new book.

On September 30, 1970 Horseheads Central School District opened up their brand new gym at Horseheads Middle School with a professional basketball game. The Boston Celtics played the Buffalo Braves in an exhibition game before 2,100 fans officially ushering in the gym with its first sporting event.

Elmira native Greg Tranter, then 13, was in attendance and quickly became a Buffalo Braves fan. Tranter is the co-author with fellow Elmira native and Buffalo sports writing great, Budd Bailey, of the book Buffalo Braves From A to Z highlighting the history of the Braves franchise.

That night, the Braves beat the NBA’s most successful franchise 130-88 in a game that had plenty of action, scoring and instant memories. The game was just the sixth-ever in Buffalo’s team history.

For Tranter, it was a night he’ll never forget.

“Going into that game and seeing the Celtics, and then seeing this new brand new Braves team, this was only there sixth game in the team’s history,” Tranter said. “Just being there and I can just remember being mesmerized in warm-ups for just watching these players and how big they were how strong and physical.”

Tranter, who just released another book last month, The Buffalo Bills – An Illustrated Timeline of a Storied Team which available on Amazon.com along with Bailey, cherishes how close he was to the action.

“The speed of the game, the grace of the game was like something I had not experienced,” Tranter said. “It was just really amazing.”

Below, you can find out where you can buy a copy of the new book on the Braves. Buffalo’s NBA franchise lasted from 1970-78 and the team would eventually be moved out west and became the Los Angeles Clippers.

(PHOTOS: Courtesy of Elmira Star-Gazette)