1990 – Corning East lacrosse’s legendary year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 30 years ago, one local lacrosse team won it all.

In 1990, Corning East High School boys lacrosse took home its first and only New York State Class B title. The Trojans avenged their previous state final loss to Yorktown, 13-7, earning their place in Twin Tiers history.

Head coach, Bob Streeten, who retired in 2012 after a storied career in the high school game, shares with us a unique look at that special year. Streeten guided the Trojans to a staggering 13 state championship appearances from 1989 to 2010 and secured 544 career wins in 31 seasons at head coach (29 at East High, final two for Corning combined schools).

Although the East High Trojans are no longer, and both East and West are now one as Hawks beginning in 2011, Streeten believes the entire community came out to support this special time in all of their lives. A time that was legendary.

Without question, Streeten and Corning East left a lasting mark that will likely never be duplicated. In all, Streeten helped young student-athletes grow and achieve success not only in lacrosse, but in life. A total of 90 Division I players were produced and countless others played college lacrosse in Division II & III lead by Streeten and his staff.

Those numbers and moments will forever be etched in time in local sports history. Today, Streeten continues to coach the future stars of the game in the off-season travel circuit, leading Gaffer Elite Lacrosse in Corning, as its director and head coach.

The future is indeed bright, but it was one memorable year, 1990, that shines above all the rest for Streeten and the Crystal City. Relive the glory of the 1990 Corning East state championship.