1995 – The best year in Twin Tiers baseball history

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a year for the Twin Tiers record books.

1995. Local baseball had never seen the amount of success all at once. That year, three local baseball players were drafted in the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft. And, a fourth, was signed by a professional team and played two years in the minor leagues.

With the help of one of those special players, current Elmira Pioneers manager, Matt Burch, 18 Sports takes a trip down memory lane at a year that showcased Twin Tiers baseball glory.

This piece is dedicated to all who made an impact on the 1995 season and to the late-great, Joel Stephens. Sadly, Stephens passed away in 1998 from cancer but his legacy lives on in 1995 and beyond.

