1996 – Corning West baseball makes history

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 1996. It was as if time stood still.

That year, Corning West High School baseball won its only Section IV title. In doing so, the Vikings beat rival Corning East en route to the title, 6-4. It was a championship that still resonates for all who lived it and all who experienced the triumph.

1996 West High manager, Lou Condon, took a few moments to reflect on the biggest win in Corning West baseball history. The Vikings eventually lost to Fredonia in the state playoffs and were just one game away from the Final Four in Class B.

In the coming days, 18 Sports will have a full feature story on the Vikings and their historic run. Listen to coach Condon on what he remembers most about this tremendous group of players.