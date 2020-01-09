#2 Tioga pins Waverly wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga Tigers wrestling team didn’t waste any time.

Tioga, the second-ranked team in the state in small school wrestling, cruised to a rival win at Waverly Wednesday night, 61-21. Defending state champion, Brady Worthing, improved to (20-0) on the season with a pin of Braeden Hills at the 1:35 mark of the first period at 145-pounds.

Tioga (3-0) raced out to a commanding 49-0 edge in the match and did not let up. Waverly’s Ethan Stotler received at forfeit at 160-pounds, besting his overall record to (24-1) and winning his 20th straight match.

Waverly’s overall record now drops to (9-6). Check out the area scores and highlights from a busy Wednesday night of action from around the Twin Tiers.

Tioga 61, Waverly 21 – BOX SCORE
99: Gianni Silvestri (TSH) over (WSH) (For.)
106: Caden Bellis (TSH) over Connor Stotler (WSH) (TF 17-1 6:00)
113: Emily Sindoni (TSH) over Madison Yeakel (WSH) (Fall 0:23)
120: Donavan Smith (TSH) over Mason Ham (WSH) (Fall 1:05)
126: Mason Welch (TSH) over Rylan LaForest (WSH) (MD 13-4)
132: David MacWhinnie (TSH) over Garrett Skeens (WSH) (MD 21-10)
138: Jacob Welch (TSH) over Cole Stanton (WSH) (Fall 0:33)
145: Brady Worthing (TSH) over Braeden Hills (WSH) (Fall 1:35)
152: Emmett Wood (TSH) over Austin Kimble (WSH) (Fall 2:37)
160: Ethan Stotler (WSH) over (TSH) (For.)
170: Andrew Kimble (WSH) over Ethan Agan (TSH) (Fall 0:53)
182: Trevor Meyers (WSH) over Josh Snell (TSH) (Fall 0:23)
195: Gage Tedesco (WSH) over Aaron Howard (TSH) (Dec 6-0)
220: Jared Lamb (TSH) over (WSH) (For.)
285: Dom Wood (TSH) over Trent Skeens (WSH) (Fall 3:15)

