2 Tioga pins Waverly wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga Tigers wrestling team didn’t waste any time.

Tioga, the second-ranked team in the state in small school wrestling, cruised to a rival win at Waverly Wednesday night, 61-21. Defending state champion, Brady Worthing, improved to (20-0) on the season with a pin of Braeden Hills at the 1:35 mark of the first period at 145-pounds.

Tioga (3-0) raced out to a commanding 49-0 edge in the match and did not let up. Waverly’s Ethan Stotler received at forfeit at 160-pounds, besting his overall record to (24-1) and winning his 20th straight match.

Waverly’s overall record now drops to (9-6). Check out the area scores and highlights from a busy Wednesday night of action from around the Twin Tiers.

Tioga 61, Waverly 21 – BOX SCORE

99: Gianni Silvestri (TSH) over (WSH) (For.)

106: Caden Bellis (TSH) over Connor Stotler (WSH) (TF 17-1 6:00)

113: Emily Sindoni (TSH) over Madison Yeakel (WSH) (Fall 0:23)

120: Donavan Smith (TSH) over Mason Ham (WSH) (Fall 1:05)

126: Mason Welch (TSH) over Rylan LaForest (WSH) (MD 13-4)

132: David MacWhinnie (TSH) over Garrett Skeens (WSH) (MD 21-10)

138: Jacob Welch (TSH) over Cole Stanton (WSH) (Fall 0:33)

145: Brady Worthing (TSH) over Braeden Hills (WSH) (Fall 1:35)

152: Emmett Wood (TSH) over Austin Kimble (WSH) (Fall 2:37)

160: Ethan Stotler (WSH) over (TSH) (For.)

170: Andrew Kimble (WSH) over Ethan Agan (TSH) (Fall 0:53)

182: Trevor Meyers (WSH) over Josh Snell (TSH) (Fall 0:23)

195: Gage Tedesco (WSH) over Aaron Howard (TSH) (Dec 6-0)

220: Jared Lamb (TSH) over (WSH) (For.)

285: Dom Wood (TSH) over Trent Skeens (WSH) (Fall 3:15)