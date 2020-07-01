2020 Twin Tiers Sports Awards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 4th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards is now live.

This year’s edition is exclusively on mytwintiers.com/sports after our scheduled June event at The Clemens Center was postponed due to the coronavrius. Even amid challenging times, 18 Sports and WETM-TV is committed to honoring our standout student-athletes, teams, and communities.

We would like to thank our wonderful sponsors who helped put on this virtual program, and, most of all, we would like to thank the Twin Tiers for their support. Over 10,000 fans voted and let their voices be heard on who was the best in local sports for this past year.

A complete list of winners will be updated later tonight, for now, watch the 2020 presentation and read which awards are below.