ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The results are in and the winners were crowned.

The 6th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards is in the books and each respective award category was announced Wednesday night at the WETM-TV studio on mytwintiers.com/sports. Thousands of votes were counted and any one of the nominees for an award could have easily earned honors for the night. But, only one could emerge on top.

Below, a complete list of winners for the Twin Tiers Sports Awards. In the coming nights, 18 Sports will provide more detail on some of the individual honors that have impacted the Twin Tiers this year and forever for their outstanding accomplishments. And, in case you missed the show, simply hit play on the video player to relive the 2022 Twin Tiers Sports Awards.

Special thank you all of our sponsors for this special night honoring our local student-athletes, teams, and communities. Above all, thank you to the entire community for helping us decide the ultimate winners by letting your voices be heard through your voting power. Next year, the Twin Tiers Sports Awards aims to be even bigger than ever.

2022 Twin Tiers Sports Awards Winners

Highlight of the The Year – Waverly’s Jason Pipher makes a wild catch

– Sponsored by Mansfield University

Coach of the Year – Elmira College Wrestling’s Cody Griswold

–Sponsored by Crystal City Motorworx



College Team of The Year – Elmira College Cheerleading wins national title

– Sponsored by ServU Credit Union



College Athlete of The Year – Binghamton’s Alli Richmond of Horseheads

– Sponsored by Finger Lakes Health Care



Moment of The Year – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher signs pro contract with NHL’s Boston Bruins

– Sponsored by John’s Equipment Rental



Outstanding Performance – Logan McNaney wins NCAA Lacrosse Tournament MVP at Maryland – Sponsored by Chemung Soft Water



Team of The Year – Corning girls basketball advances to their first-ever Final Four

– Sponsored by Corning Credit Union



Female MVP – Horseheads Volleyball’s Taylor Malone

– Sponsored by Williams Auto Group



Male MVP – Elmira Notre Dame’s Owen Stewart

– Sponsored by Williams Auto Group



Inspirations of the Year – In memory of Horseheads Billy Lowe and Corning’s Jack Gregorski for winning five total state titles in track

– Sponsored by Guthrie



Lifetime Achievement Award – Andrew Legare, longtime Elmira Star-Gazette Sports Editor for his outstanding contributions to the community

– Sponsored by Southerntier Custom Fabricators