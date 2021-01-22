26 Shirts releases special edition Bills t-shirt for a good cause

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans who love the Bills pump-up video can now have a shirt with one of the sayings from it, while also helping a good cause.

26 Shirts Founder Del Reid unveiled this new shirt design with the saying “Mount Up”

It’s from “Good Morning Football” host Kyle Brandt’s pump-up video, which the Bills released on social media before last weekend’s divisional playoff game against the Ravens.

The video has become a fan favorite, and it even played on the jumbotron at the game last Saturday.

For every shirt purchased, $8,000 will be donated to the “Little Portion Friary” — a local homeless shelter.

The design is available online through Jan. 26.

