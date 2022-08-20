ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills preseason win streak hit 10 games following Saturday’s 42-15 win over Denver. It was the Bills starters against the Broncos backups to start the game and the advantage was noticeable. The Bills second team offense took over in the second quarter and continued to pile up points and stats.

The Bills scored touchdowns on their first six drives. Here are my 4 observations from the Bills win:

Fast and furious. Josh Allen got the start and wasn’t on the field long but led the offense on a six-play, 70 yard touchdown drive. Allen & Co. made quick work of the Broncos backup defense. Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie all caught passes on the opening drive. Allen hooked up with Davis for a 28-yard touchdown to end the drive and Josh Allen’s work day. Communication between Allen and Ken Dorsey was a focus and seemed to go off without a hitch. The Bills broke the huddle with around :20 left on the play clock while Allen was on the field. The number one goal was accomplished — Allen was healthy when the game ended.

A strong Case made. Backup quarterback Case Keenum struggled in his Bills preseason debut but looked like a much different player against the Broncos. Keenum relieved Allen after the opening drive and led the Bills starters and backups to touchdowns on all 3 drives he engineered. Case’s final touchdown drive came in a 2-minute drill situation. He got on heater and went 8-for-8 passing, including a perfectly placed 25-yarder to Kahlil Shakir and then a touchdown strike to O.J. Howard. Keenum finished the game 16/18 for 192 yards and proved what he’s capable of if the Bills need him to play when the game count.

Shaq is back. Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson was all over the field and making plays and providing energy during the first half. The veteran drew a holding call on the opening drive, had a tackle for loss on the second drive and batted a pass down that forced a punt. After that series, Shaq ripped his helmet off on the sideline and yelled “I’m back”. I didn’t think Shaq’s spot on the roster was in question coming into the game but if there were any questions he answered them on Saturday.

Starters and sitters.

Offensive line:

LT- Dion Dawkins

LG- Rodger Saffold

C-Mitch Morse

RG- Ryan Bates

RT- Davis Quessenberry

**Spencer Brown played with the 2 nd team

team Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam started at cornerback.

Von Miller, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Siran Neal, and Tyler Matakevich did not play.