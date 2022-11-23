ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local Buffalo Bills fan gave back on a day when most receive.

4-year-old Leonidas Callas of Elmira Heights, already a big Buffalo Bills fan, decided to do something a little different for his birthday this year. At his recent birthday party, Callas and his family encouraged guests to bring an item to donate to the local food bank in order to help those in need.

Dozens of food items were brought and then fully donated to the food bank just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Without question, Callas is learning the importance of giving back at a young age. Something that will serve him well in the Twin Tiers and beyond.

18 Sports salutes Leonidas and the Callas family on this Thanksgiving, a time where we all continue to be thankful for our blessings in life. Through his generosity, others without means for Thanksgiving food can also be blessed.