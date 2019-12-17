5-year-old receives early Yankees present

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Christmas has come early for one local inspirational baseball player.

5-year-old, Ryder Belosky of Horseheads, who was hit by a stroke at birth, continues to move the Twin Tiers. Belosky, who’s favorite baseball team is the iconic New York Yankees, received a special message after the franchise communications department viewed Ryder’s story on WETM-TV.

Ryder finished up a special t-ball season this past year where he uses just one hand to hit the ball and reach base. Belosky is getting stronger each day and perhaps even more strength has been gained from the Yankees.

The franchise believed that Ryder’s story is a great story and far-reaching. So much, that, Yankees public communications director, Michael Margolis, invited the Belosky family to reach out to him regarding the possibility of attending a game at Yankees Stadium in the future.

18 Sports is proud to help initiate this connection with the Belosky family and the Yankees. In November, our department sent Ryder’s story to the Yankees media relations department. We thank the Belosky’s and Ryder for having the courage to share this inspirational story.

We would also like to thank the Yankees for taking the time for such a worthy cause. Stick with us for updates in the future on the Belosky-Yankees experience.

If you’d like to watch Ryder’s complete story from October, please click on this link: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/ryders-run-ryder-belosky-inspires-on-the-diamond/