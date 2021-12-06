60 years ago Ernie Davis won the Heisman, but that isn’t his only accomplishment

(WSYR-TV) — The presence of Ernie Davis is felt almost everywhere when stepping onto the campus of Syracuse University, but that does not explain his whole story.

Davis passed away from Leukemia in 1963, but Monday marks 60 years since he made history by becoming the first African-American and the first-and-only Syracuse star to win the Heisman trophy.

From statues, fields and schools, to the Salt City, the Southern Tier and Cleveland, Davis’ impact is long lasting.

Here’s a look at the incredible life and legacy of the ‘Elmira Express’ Ernie Davis.

Davis was born in New Salem, Pennsylvania.

2. At age 12, he went to live with his mother and stepfather

3. Played baseball, basketball and football at Elmira Free Academy

4. Committed to Syracuse in 1958

Davis scored two touchdowns, including an 87-yard receiving TD, to help SU defeat no. 4 Texas en route to the 1959 National Championship. It is the only national title in program history.

6. Davis is nicknamed the Elmira Express

7. Al Mallette of the Elmira Star Gazette coined the nickname

8. Was roommates with Jim Brown at Syracuse

𝓖𝓻𝓸𝓾𝓷𝓭 𝓫𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓴𝓮𝓻



60 years ago today, Ernie Davis made history.https://t.co/viHom3hJjE pic.twitter.com/DkP9CY57CB — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 6, 2021 Davis won the Heisman in 1961

10. Rushed for 2,386 yards at Syracuse

11. 5th all-time in program history with 28 rushing touchdowns

12. Davis also played basketball at Syracuse for one season 1960-1961

When Elmira Southside High School and Elmira Free Academy merged in 2014, the newly formed Elmira High School adopted the Express mascot for sports after their own “Elmira Express”

14. The former Elmira Free Academy school building is now the middle school, and it has been renamed Ernie Davis Academy

15. Davis was a member of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, a nationally recognized Jewish fraternity, and was the first African American to join nationally

16. He was a two-time consensus all-American while at Syracuse

17. Was drafted no. 1 overall in the 1962 NFL Draft by Washington

18. Davis was traded to the Browns nearly two weeks after the draft

19. Two days before the NFL, the Buffalo Bills selected Davis 4th overall, he never signed with the Bills

20. Davis signed a three-year, $200,000 contract with the Browns

21. Davis was diagnosed with Leukemia in 1962

On this day 58 years ago, Syracuse RB Ernie Davis died of leukemia. First African-American player to win the Heisman, in 1961, and won the national title at Cuse as a sophomore star in '59. He died at 23 years old before his much-anticipated NFL career with Cleveland began. pic.twitter.com/sw8S5Y506T — Matthew Gutierrez (@MatthewGut21) May 18, 2021

23. Cleveland retired his number 45 after Davis’ passing

24. Davis is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira

25. In 2007, a movie about Davis’ life started production

On October 10, 2008, The Express: The Ernie Davis Story was released in theaters nationwide

27. Actor Rob Brown portrayed Ernie Davis

28. The best Section IV senior football players are selected to play in the “Ernie Davis” classic every fall

29. Ernie Davis is a bronze statue created by Italian-American artist Bruno Lucchesi which stands on SU’s campus between Hendricks Chapel and the Physics building