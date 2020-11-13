80’s Wrestling Con going virtual with WWE legends Demolition

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wrestling fans and sports entertainment enthusiasts will have a major opportunity.

Last October, 18 Sports teamed up with 80’s Wrestling Con in New Jersey forming the perfect tag-team for interviews and special coverage of the region’s top wrestling fan event. Now, although things will look a little bit different, 80’s Wrestling Con will continue its special virtual signing series with two of the all-time greats in the industry.

WWE legends, Ax and Smash of Demolition, will be the special guests of honor this Monday night, November 16 from 7-10 pm on https://80swrestlingcon.com/ Demolition was one of the most legendary tag teams in the history of the WWE, winning the tag team championships three times.

Their iconic look and in-ring dominance made Demolition an unforgettable team in the history of professional wrestling.

18 Sports previews the big virtual event on Monday with a classic look back at an interview with Demolition from October 2019 at the last 80’s Wrestling Con in New Jersey. Make sure to visit https://80swrestlingcon.com/ to learn more about purchasing merchandise for the Demolition event and future virtual signings.