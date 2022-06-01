ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day of honoring a legendary coach, mentor, and friend.

Elmira Notre Dame High School celebrated the life and legacy of beloved football coach Mike D’Aloisio Wednesday afternoon. Before a packed high school auditorium, a Mass of Christian ceremony honoring Coach D moved several in the audience. After the service, a private burial was held at St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

D’Aloisio was more than just a coach, he was a local leader in the community who inspired thousands in his near 50-year career at Elmira Notre Dame. Coach died on Sunday, May 22 after a lengthy battle with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. It’s a disease that breaks down muscle in the body with no known cure.

As Coach D would often state, the game isn’t about wins and losses. But, rather the relationships you make while helping others which will stand the test of time. D’Aloisio was 71 at the time of his passing, but he left an infinite number of memories that will last forever in the Twin Tiers and beyond.

18 Sports recaps the ceremony on Wednesday and shares with you some of the greatest quotes and sound bytes from our archives in honor of Coach D’Aloisio. A coach who will always be cherished. A man who will always be loved.

“I’m optimistic we have kids really working hard and give me everything they have. So I’m pleased up to this point.” – Coach D from 1983 preseason practice

“He’s worked hard for everything he gets and what he gets he deserves.” – Coach D from 1994 Joel Stephens college signing

“We need to win this game and it’s a difficult task. Work at it and create some good memories. That’s the important thing.” – Coach D from 2016 season preview

“I love ‘em, I love every kid I taught and coached.” – Coach D from 2020 Story on his fight with ALS

“What we do for ourselves alone dies with us and it’s gone forever. What we do for others in the world remains and is immortal.” – Coach D from 2020 Story on his fight with ALS

“I’ve the good life. I wouldn’t change anything.” – Coach D from 2020 Story on his fight with ALS