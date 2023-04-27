ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – Wednesday, April 19th. Alfred University battled Oswego State in men’s lacrosse, in what was a regular game for many, but a local showcase for the Twin Tiers.

Just over a week ago, fourteen lacrosse players representing Section IV and V played on both sides of the NCAA Division III matchup. Twelve Alfred Saxons and two Oswego State Lakers squared off in the game, which saw players from Horseheads, Elmira, Corning, and Haverling take the field.

The Saxons earned a 13-5 win over the Lakers, thanks to goals from Horseheads grad Dawson Felechak and Haverling’s Hunter Cupp and Connor DiDomineck. Former Horseheads standout Gavin Elston helped the Lakers effort in the game with two goals.

Regardless of the outcome of the game, local players on both sides believe this is a game they will never forget. For the Twin Tiers this game within a game will serve as a showcase of the lacrosse talent in the area.

In this special feature story, 18 Sports takes an exclusive look at Oswego State vs. Alfred University men’s lacrosse. One game to showcase Twin Tiers lacrosse.

Local players featured in the game are listed below:

Elmira Express:

#23 Drew Cartwright – Alfred University – Senior Attack – Captain

#27 Quinn Sullivan – Alfred University – Sophomore Goalie

#15 Shea Grebleski – Alfred University – Freshman Midfield

Corning Hawks:

#50 Cam Kenefick – Alfred University – Junior Midfield

#18 Nick Volpe – Alfred University – Freshman Attack

#25 Max Freeman IV – Alfred University – Sophomore Midfield

Bath/Haverling Rams:

#9 Ian DiDomineck – Alfred University – Sophomore Attack

#46 Connor DiDomineck – Alfred University – Graduate Attack

#41 Hunter Cupp – Alfred University – Freshman Faceoff Specialist

Horseheads Blue Raiders:

#40 Dawson Felenchak – Alfred University – Senior Midfield

#12 Brewster Marshall – Alfred University – Graduate Defense

#3 Aaron Aepelbacher – Alfred University – Freshman Midfield/Faceoff

Kaelen Winkky – Alfred University – Assistant Coach – Former Player

#7 Gavin Elston – Oswego State – Junior Midfield

#9 Evan Coleman – Oswego State – Senior Defense

Also pictured:

#8 Kevin Matson – Alfred University – Chenango Forks grad

#48 Kelsey King – Alfred University – Owego Free Academy grad

