CORNING, N.Y. – The 18 Sports team has a special look at a first ever event.

Take a look back at the final two games of the inaugural Guthrie Corning Hospital Crystal City 7s Rugby Tournament. Clubs from across the state took to Corning Community College to determine the best at 7s rugby, on Saturday.

Enjoy this 18 Sports special look at the final two games featuring thee Motley Crew (Albany/Rochester united), Corning Lions Seniors, and the Syracuse Silverbacks of CNY Rugby Club.