Abbey Wheeler earns Big East Track Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local track and field standout continues to make her mark on the collegiate level.

Elmira’s Abbey Wheeler, a graduate student runner at Providence College, has earned the Big East Track and Field Athlete of the Week. Wheeler’s 5th place finish at the Raleigh Relays last week. Wheeler’s time in the 5,000-meter (15:46.87) was good for not just fifth in the relay, but the best in the BIG EAST conference.

Wheeler, a standout for the Friars, was also named the 2021 USTFCCA Northeast Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year.

Providence is next in action at the Ocean State Invitational on April 9th in Providence.

(PHOTO: Providence College)