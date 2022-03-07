Abby Packard seeing valuable time for UMass softball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads softball star Abby Packard is making an impact at the next level.

Packard, who’s now a sophomore utility player for D-I UMass, has started 10 games for The Minutewomen this season. On Sunday, Packard had a season-high three put outs at second base in a 2-0 loss to Ohio University in The Bulldog Classic at Georgia.

Packard is hitting .250 with four RBI on six hits including one triple so far this year for UMass (4-10).

Last season, Packard was a member of the America East Conference All-Rookie Team for UMass-Lowell. Her sister, Olivia, will join the program next year as well.

The Minutewomen play Stony Brook Friday at 9 am in the South Florida Tournament.