No. 12 UNC holds on to beat Boston College 26-22

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) – Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns and Trey Morrison scored after intercepting the potential tying 2-point conversion with 45 seconds left to lead No. 12 North Carolina to a 26-22 victory over Boston College.

Idle since Sept. 12, the Tar Heels improved to 2-0 and sent BC to its first loss under new coach Jeff Hafley.

Howell completed 14 of 26 passes for 225 yards, including a 41-yard score to Javonte Williams that gave Carolina a 21-13 lead with just over a minute left in the first half.

Williams ran for 57 yards and caught two passes for 56, and Michael Carter carried 16 times for 121 yards for the Tar Heels.