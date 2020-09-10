Playbook week 1 | Clemson eyes another national title run amid unprecedented season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Atlantic Coast Conference football kicks off Thursday night and CBS 17’s “Playbook” looks to preview the action ahead.

Each Thursday at 7 p.m. throughout the college football season, CBS 17’s Chris Clark will host the show from Raleigh with guests from across Nexstar Nation.

For week one, WSPA’s Pete Yanity will look at Clemson’s path to potential ACC and national titles.

Trevor Lawrence has only lost one game as the starting quarterback of Clemson – the lopsided 42-25 loss to LSU in the 2020 National Championship game.

On Saturday, Lawrence and the Tigers take the field in Winston-Salem against Wake Forest as they look to navigate a season unlike any other.

The ACC was forced to create a new schedules for the conference as it aimed to keep teams on the field amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

N.C. State and Virginia Tech’s season opener was delayed two weeks due to an outbreak of the disease within the Wolfpack Athletic Department.

Click here for game times for the first two weeks of ACC play

Aside from the Pack and Hokies, Saturday holds a full slate of ACC games starting with Syracuse taking on North Carolina in Chapel Hill at noon.