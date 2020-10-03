Virginia Tech beats Duke 38-31 for 2-0 start; Blue Devils fall to 0-4

Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister (3) carries the ball against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Durham, N.C. (Nell Redmond/Pool Photo via AP)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Khalil Herbert ran for 208 yards and two touchdowns to help shorthanded Virginia Tech hold off Duke for a 38-31 win.

The Kansas graduate transfer’s big day included a 60-yard score with 2:20 left to help keep the Hokies in control. Braxton Burmeister also ran for two scoring keepers for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech didn’t have 21 players and two full-time coaches due to a combination of coronavirus and injury issues.

Deon Jackson ran for two touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils.

Duke’s 0-4 start is the program’s worst since going 0-12 in 2006.