Addison’s Makowiec earns Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison diver earns this week’s top honor.

Congratulations to Addison senior diver, Trent Makowiec, for earning this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Makowiec put on a record-breaking performance at the Beecher Invitational at Ernie Davis Academy in Elmira two weeks ago.

Makowiec placed 1st overall at the meet with a score 618.95. Makowiec broke the pool record, meet record, and school record with his score. Makowiec is the second-highest scoring diver in the state this season.

Each week, 18 Sports honors the very best student-athletes in the region with our Athlete of The Week. If you’d like to send a nomination to us, please do so at sports@wetmtv.com.

