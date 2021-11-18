A’Don Allen officially named Elmira girls basketball coach

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A longtime assistant coach at a powerhouse basketball program has a new title.

A’Don Allen has been named the new Elmira Express girls basketball head coach. After years of coaching the junior varsity team and serving as an assistant coach for the Express, the Elmira City School District made the move official Wednesday night at a board meeting after news came out that Allen would be the next in line.

Allen takes over after Jake Dailey stepped down from the job after a decade of excellence. Dailey cited spending more time with family and a new job outside of the district that will take up more time off the court.

As first reported by 18 Sports, Dailey’s decision to resign are fully discussed here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/jake-dailey-resigns-as-elmira-girls-basketball-coach/

Allen looks to keep the tradition of excellence going strong at Elmira. The Express became a perennial state power in the rankings, won four consecutive Section IV Class AA titles and produced several NCAA players on all levels.

Practices are underway at Elmira for the winter season. The Express will see their first game action on December 3 when the team travels to face Waverly.