Aerial view of Horseheads multi-purpose complex

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The new venue of the Twin Tiers is on its way.

Horseheads High School has broken ground and construction has already begun for its new multi-purpose complex. The venue will be used not just for athletics, but for the marching band, special events, and more.

18 Sports was provided with some special aerial shots on the progress thus far, thanks to local photographer, Steve Edgerly.

As local sports continue to be put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, we want to take the opportunity to showcase some positive news in the Twin Tiers. As we inch closer and closer to a return to normalcy, the new Horseheads complex’s targeted complete date is Fall 2021.

Stick with updates on the new venue as they become available.