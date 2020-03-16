Aidan Olmstead reflects on NCAA lacrosse cancellation

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Aidan Olmstead continues to shine, but that shine will have to wait another season.

Olmstead, a junior attacker on the Loyola (Md.) men’s lacrosse team, leads the Greyhounds in points this year with 22 (11 goals, 11 assists). The 14th ranked team in the country, unfortunately, received the same fate as all NCAA programs with the coronavirus outbreak.

The NCAA canceled the remainder of the spring sports season in an effort to stop the spread of the outbreak. For Olmstead, who’s known as one of the top attackers in the country, it was a tough blow for him and the team.

Plus, Olmstead’s sisters -Riley and Logan- would also suffer the same result as freshman members of the Loyola women’s lacrosse program. On Monday, 18 Sports took the opportunity to speak with Aidan on what’s next after a closing halt to the overall season.

Olmstead believes the best is yet to come, but the initial shock of the season being over is something he will never forget.